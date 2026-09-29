The Raiders waived Shorter (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Shorter signed a reserve/future contract with Las Vegas in early January before landing on IR in May due to an undisclosed issue. It's unclear where he stands in his recovery, but the 26-year-old no longer will be free to sign with another club once he's healthy. Shorter has participated in 17 regular-season games over two NFL campaigns and has played primarily on special teams. He's yet to record a touch or target on offense.