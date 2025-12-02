Latu reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Latu was elevated to the Bills' active roster for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to the absence of Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), though the former played just four of 74 offensive snaps. It was the third time Latu was elevated from the practice squad, which means he would have to be signed to Buffalo's active roster in order to continue to play for the team this season.