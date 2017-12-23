Khyri Thornton: Suspended 10 weeks
Thornton was suspended for 10 weeks by the NFL for an undisclosed reason, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Thornton was most recently waived by the Giants following their Week 14 loss to the Cowboys. It is unclear what he is being disciplined for, but his suspension will not begin until he is picked up by another squad.
