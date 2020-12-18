site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kirk Merritt: Clears COVID-19 protocols
Merrit was restored from the practice squad COVID-19 list Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Merritt's eligible to return to team activities. The Arkansas State standout has played one game this season, sticking almost exclusively to special teams.
