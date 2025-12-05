St. Brown (ankle) brought in six of nine targets for 92 yards in the Lions' 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

The standout receiver's availability was in question leading up to game day due to the low-ankle sprain he'd suffered on Thanksgiving against the Packers, but St. Brown looked to be free of any limitations while making several noteworthy catches. St. Brown finished second in receptions and receiving yards on the night, while also tying Jameson Williams for the team lead in targets. The fifth-year pro also helped seal Detroit's win via his game-long 37-yard grab with under three minutes remaining, setting up Jahmyr Gibbs' 13-yard touchdown run on the next play. St. Brown has now exceeded 90 receiving yards on five occasions heading into a Week 15 road showdown against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14.