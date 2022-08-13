St. Brown caught both his targets for 29 yards in Friday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Falcons.
St. Brown picked up where he left off last season, hauling in a pair of passes from Jared Goff on Detroit's opening drive. Coming off 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, St. Brown figures to remain a key to the Lions offense in 2022.
