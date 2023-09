Wright was not targeted with a pass during Thursday's 34-20 win over Green Bay.

Wright logged over half of the offensive snaps, but the Notre Dame product has not been targeted in three games since his two-reception performance in Week 1. Meanwhile, rookie Sam LaPorta has exceeded all expectations as the Lions' top pass-catching tight end. As long as LaPorta is healthy, there probably won't be any need for Wright to catch passes on a regular basis.