Detroit placed Reader (quadriceps) on its active/PUP list Sunday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

As expected, Reader will begin training camp on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn quadriceps he picked up with the Bengals in the 2023 season. Coach Dan Campbell said that Reader would "take a minute" to be back in playing shape, so it's still unclear at this point whether he'll be active for Week 1.