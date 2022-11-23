Reynolds (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bills.
With a pair of limited listings on Lions injury reports during Week 12 prep, Reynolds may have done enough to suit up for the first time since Week 8, as he's missed three consecutive contests due to a back issue. If he's active Thursday, he likely will join DJ Chark (ankle) as the team's secondary options at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond.
