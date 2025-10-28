The Lions are planning for Rodriguez (knee) to make his 2025 debut Week 11 against the Eagles on Nov. 16, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The Lions opened Rodriguez's 21-day practice window Tuesday, and though he'll be eligible to play as soon as this Sunday's game against the Vikings, the Lions want to have him ramp up slowly as he works his way back from the ACL tear he sustained last November. Before suffering the knee injury, the linebacker totaled a pair of sacks among his 43 tackles over 10 appearances during the 2024 campaign.