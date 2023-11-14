Patterson converted both of his field-goal attempts and five of five PATs during Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

While his two field-goal tries are a far cry from the five he saw in Week 8, Patterson remained busy coming out of the bye. However, despite the recent production, Detroit still sits 28th in the league in field-goal attempts per game despite ranking top-six in points per game (26.8), yards per game (406.4), and yards per play (5.9). The hope for Patterson is that his association with a high-powered offense -- that is now fully healthy after the return of David Montgomery -- will lead the Memphis product to better fantasy production over the second half of the season. Up next is a home matchup against a Bears defense allowing the sixth-most points per game (25.5) in 2023.