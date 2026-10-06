Davenport has opted to retire from the NFL following his release from the Bears' practice squad Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davenport was granted his release by the Bears on Monday, and now the reasoning for his request is clear. The UTSA product was a first-round selection of the Saints in the 2018 NFL Draft and played the first five years of his NFL career in New Orleans before spending time in Minnesota and Detroit before joining Chicago in training camp for the 2026 season. He played a total of 78 regular-season games (43 starts) in the NFL and will finish his career with 166 tackles (88 solo), including 25.0 sacks, four pass defenses, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.