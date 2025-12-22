Lions' Marcus Davenport: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davenport (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Davenport went down in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury he sustained during a rep on the defensive line. If the defensive end is unable to return, Tyrus Wheat may receive more rotational snaps at defensive end to close out the game.
