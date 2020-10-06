site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Marcus Kemp: Let go by Chiefs
The Chiefs waived Kemp on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kemp has only played on special teams through four games, and the Chiefs decided he was expendable. If the Hawaii product clears waivers, he could return to the Chiefs' practice squad.
