Mark Sanchez: Scheduled for workout with Redskins
Sanchez is one of five quarterbacks scheduled to visit with the Redskins on Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel will also take part in the workout as the Redskins look for a quarterback to join Colt McCoy in the wake of Alex Smith's season-ending leg injury. Now 32 years old, Sanchez hasn't played in a game since 2016 and hasn't made a start since 2015. He failed to catch on with a team for 2018 after receiving a four-game PED suspension during the offseason. With the suspension now out of the way, Sanchez will get his chance to earn a backup job in Washington.
