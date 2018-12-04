Sanchez replaced the injured Colt McCoy (lower leg) during the second quarter and completed 13 of 21 passes for 100 yards and an interception while finishing Monday night's 28-13 loss to the Eagles.

Sanchez was forced into the action after McCoy went down early and was unable to return. Considering Sanchez only joined the Redskins two weeks ago, hadn't thrown a pass in an NFL game in two years, and found himself in predictable passing situations during the second half, it's not surprising he struggled to make much of an impact. However, with McCoy being diagnosed with a season-ending fractured right fibula -- which comes after original starter Alex Smith broke his leg as well -- Sanchez suddenly finds himself as Washington's top option under center. The team will surely add another quarterback ahead of Week 14's game against the Giants, but it appears Sanchez should start that contest, boosting his fantasy value in the process. Given his lack of familiarity with team's scheme, though, it would be wise to really temper expectations of the veteran.