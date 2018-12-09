Sanchez won't be the Redskins' starting quarterback Week 15 in Jacksonville, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

During Sunday's 40-16 loss, the Redskins offense was putrid under the direction of Sanchez, compiling just 19 yards on 10 drives. With 5:31 remaining in the third quarter, he was pulled in favor of Josh Johnson, and the team rallied for all of its points on the day. Sanchez finished just six for 14 for 38 yards and two interceptions while getting sacked five times. After the game, coach Jay Gruden called Johnson the starting QB for Week 15, which could stand for the rest of the season.

