Redskins' Mark Sanchez: Falls flat in 2018
Sanchez completed 19 of 35 passes for 138 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in two games for the Redskins during the 2018 season.
Sanchez was handed a four-game PED ban during the offseason and didn't sign with a team until the Redskins lost Alex Smith to a broken fibula in mid-November. The 32-year-old was pressed into action when Colt McCoy (leg) joined Smith on the injured list, but it didn't take long for the team to turn to Josh Johnson instead. Given his putrid performance, Sanchez may have a tough time finding backup work for 2019.
