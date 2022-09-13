The 49ers signed Mack to their practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With two seasons in which he amassed at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage on his resume, Mack is a big name as far as practice-squad players go, but he's struggled to stick in the NFL since he suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in September 2020. Though Mack gained full clearance from the injury ahead of training camp last summer, he showed little explosiveness (3.6 yards per carry on 28 totes) during his time with the Colts in 2021 and often found himself as a healthy inactive by the end of the summer. Mack was still expected to get the chance to compete for a starting role after signing with Houston earlier this offseason, but rookie Dameon Pierce and versatile veteran Rex Burkhead ultimately made him a roster casualty. After a brief stint on Houston's practice squad earlier this month, Mack will now catch as organization depth for the 49ers, who placed lead back Elijah Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve and are expected to be without his services for the next two months. Jeff Wilson, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are still on hand as the 49ers' candidates to help replace Mitchell, but Mack could eventually earn a promotion to the roster if head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to add a more experienced option to the running back room.