Marshawn Lynch: Waiting on decision
GM Mike Mayock suggested Lynch (groin) will wait until after the 2019 NFL Draft to make a decision on his future in football, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Both parties seem content with a patient approach, as the Raiders prefer to maintain flexibility and Lynch probably wants to see how he feels once he's finished rehabbing from October groin surgery. He's likely deciding between another year with the Raiders or retirement, as there hasn't been any suggestion the 32-year-old running back is interested in playing for a different team. Money may also be a factor, given his status as an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Hasn't declared intentions for 2019•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Won't return in 2018•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Return this season remains uncertain•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Return this season 'difficult' to foresee•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Undergoes groin surgery•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Lands on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...