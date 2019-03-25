GM Mike Mayock suggested Lynch (groin) will wait until after the 2019 NFL Draft to make a decision on his future in football, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Both parties seem content with a patient approach, as the Raiders prefer to maintain flexibility and Lynch probably wants to see how he feels once he's finished rehabbing from October groin surgery. He's likely deciding between another year with the Raiders or retirement, as there hasn't been any suggestion the 32-year-old running back is interested in playing for a different team. Money may also be a factor, given his status as an unrestricted free agent.