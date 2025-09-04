The Bills signed Prater (knee) to their practice squad Thursday.

Buffalo will bring Prater aboard as insurance at kicker after Tyler Bass (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The 41-year-old Prater spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals, converting on all six of his field-goal tries and all 10 of his extra-point attempts before missing the final 13 games of the campaign while recovering from meniscus surgery, which he underwent in October. Prater is presumably healthy again and will likely be elevated from the practice squad if Bass ends up being ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.