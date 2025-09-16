The Bengals signed White to the practice squad Tuesday.

The Bengals added both White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad in the wake of Joe Burrow (toe) being placed on injured reserve. Brett Rypien was promoted to the active roster and will serve as Jake Browning's backup, but White or Clifford could eventually challenge Rypien for QB2 duties. White was cut by the Bills in late August after failing to beat out Mitchell Trubisky for the backup role behind Josh Allen. White has appeared in 15 regular-season games (seven starts) since being selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.