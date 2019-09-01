Brossette was waived by New England on Saturday.

Brossette was facing an uphill battle to make the roster, with at least four players ahead of him with valuable NFL experience under their belts. Now that he's been let go, he could be claimed off waivers Sunday, or sign with any team should he go unclaimed.

