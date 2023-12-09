Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Giants, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones has missed the past two games after suffering a gruesome knee injury during the Week 11 win over the Chargers, later diagnosed as an MCL sprain. The 29-year-old failed to practice once during that span, so that Jones managed three straight days with limited participation in practice this week is obviously a positive sign for his availability come Monday. The Packers have historically been careful with soft-tissue injuries, especially in the case of the veteran running back, so fantasy managers still need to pay careful attention to status updates leading up to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Monday.