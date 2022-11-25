Jones (shin/glute) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Jones has been dealing with a lower leg injury since Week 9 and was also listed with a glute issue this week, but there was never any indication of his Sunday availability being in doubt. He'll continue to lead the Green Bay backfield ahead of AJ Dillon, though both tend to get a bunch of carries and their cumulative fantasy production has decreased this year with the Packers no longer among the heavyweights in the NFC.