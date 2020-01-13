Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws two TD passes vs. Seahawks
Rodgers completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-23 win over the Seahawks.
Rodgers completed just 59 percent of his pass attempts, but he averaged a healthy 9.0 yards per attempt thanks to some big gains through the air. The majority of his damage was done when targeting Davante Adams, who piled up 160 yards while reaching the end zone in the first and third quarters. Rodgers could be busier in next week's NFC Championship game against the 49ers, but he could face a tough task against one of the league's best defensive units.
