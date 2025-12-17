Packers' Chris Brooks: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Brooks has been limited in back-to-back practices to begin Week 16 preparations, though Green Bay only held a walk-through session Tuesday. The change-of-pace back will have one more opportunity to prove he can mange full practice reps prior to Saturday's road matchup against the Bears.
