Brooks had one carry for eight yards in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Giants.

It was a typical appearance for Brooks, who got a few snaps -- five, even with starter Josh Jacobs (knee) leaving the game -- but hardly enough to make a fantasy impact. Jacobs is not believed to be facing an extended absence, but his status is uncertain for Green Bay's Week 12 matchup with the Vikings, and if he is unable to go Brooks could see a few more opportunities, particularly on passing downs. Fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson, though, would be the heavy favorite to be the lead back for the Packers if Jacobs misses one game or more.