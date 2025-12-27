Watson (shoulder/illness) is active for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After kicking off Week 17 prep with back-to-back full listings as he continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury, Watson didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, leaving him questionable ahead of the weekend. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday afternoon that Watson was expected to play, which now has been confirmed. Watson will be working within the confines of a Packers offense directed by Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness) instead of Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), the latter of whom was ruled out Friday, so coach Matt LaFleur may prioritize the ground game based on Willis' more mobile skill set. When Willis started Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2024 season in place of Love, Watson hauled in both of his targets for 67 yards.