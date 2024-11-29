Watson recorded two receptions on four targets for 67 yards in Thursday's 30-17 win over the Dolphins.
Watson delivered a pair of big plays for the Packers, redeeming himself after a disappointing drop on a long target in Week 12. His first catch went for 21 yards just before halftime to help set up a Packers score, and he later chipped in a 46-yard reception to account for the team's second-longest play from scrimmage. Watson remains a big-play threat, but a risky fantasy option. Even after this decent performance, he's failed to reach 50 receiving yards in all but four of 11 matchups on the campaign.
