Watson (knee) secured all four of his targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Watson made a successful return from a torn ACL suffered in the final game of the 2024 regular season, finishing second behind TE Tucker Kraft (7-143-2) in receiving for the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The 25-year-old Watson exhibited his usual big-play ability in his first taste of action this season, showing no ill effects from the severe knee injury he suffered in January. Watson immediately reinserted himself as one of QB Jordan Love's top targets, making him an appealing fantasy option against the Panthers next Sunday.