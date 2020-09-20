Adams suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Adams missed the Packers' third possession of the second half, after which the team termed him questionable to return. If he doesn't retake the field, he'll end Week 2 with three catches on as many targets for 36 yards. This injury leaves the team with three healthy wide receivers (Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Malik Taylor).
