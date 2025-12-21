Williams (knee) is listed as inactive for Saturday night's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams was unable to log a practice this week, falling short of the participation likely required for the safety to suit up. In his stead, Zayne Anderson will likely start at strong safety. Anderson took over after Williams' early exit in Week 15, logging three tackles (one solo) through 20 defensive snaps.