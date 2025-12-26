Packers' Evan Williams: Questionable for Saturday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is questionable to play Saturday versus Baltimore, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.
Williams was a limited participant at each of the team's practices throughout the week, but his status is still uncertain for Week 17. The safety missed the team's Week 16 loss to the Bears due to a knee injury, and he'll look to make his return to action Saturday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Still limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Estimated as limited Tuesday•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Inactive for Saturday•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Misses another practice•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Starts week as DNP•