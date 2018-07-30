Ryan was carted off the field during Monday's practice after suffering a potentially serious knee injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Ryan spent several minutes on the ground and was ultimately unable to put much weight at all on his injured right leg, so the possibility of a severe issue is evident. The inside linebacker had been working with the first team as he expected to start next to Blake Martinez, while Ahmad Thomas and Oren Burks figure to be in line for additional chances at securing a heightened role with Ryan potentially sidelined for quite some time. Additional updates regarding Ryan's status should become available this week.