Packers' Jake Ryan: Injures knee Monday
Ryan was carted off the field during Monday's practice after suffering a potentially serious knee injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Ryan spent several minutes on the ground and was ultimately unable to put much weight at all on his injured right leg, so the possibility of a severe issue is evident. The inside linebacker had been working with the first team as he expected to start next to Blake Martinez, while Ahmad Thomas and Oren Burks figure to be in line for additional chances at securing a heightened role with Ryan potentially sidelined for quite some time. Additional updates regarding Ryan's status should become available this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...