FitzPatrick (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

FitzPatrick was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, keeping his chances alive to suit up Thursday night. The third-year pro from Georgia has seen minimal offensive work this season, appearing in four games and catching his lone target for two yards. If he's unavailable in Week 13, Green Bay's tight end room will likely consist of Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims.