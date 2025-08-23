Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers are hopeful that Love (thumb) will be able to take snaps when the team reconvenes for practice Tuesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Love had surgery on Aug. 12 to address a ligament injury in his left thumb and was able to practice on a limited basis as of this past Monday. Green Bay predictably held him out of its final two preseason contests, allowing backup QB Malik Willis to get some run with the starters in Saturday's exhibition win against the Seahawks in particular. There's little concern about Love's availability for a Week 1 matchup with the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7, and increasing his team drills this coming week would put him on pace to do so.