Johnson could serve as the Packers' lead option on the ground in Sunday's game against the Vikings with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss multiple weeks and with the status of MarShawn Lloyd (knee) uncertain, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After being a healthy inactive for the Packers' previous two games, Johnson suited up for Sunday's tilt with the Patriots while Lloyd was inactive. With Jacobs leaving the contest late in the first quarter after fracturing his right ring finger, Johnson was thrust into action and delivered the Packers' best rushing performance of the season, finishing with 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in the 45-27 win. Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed Monday that Jacobs will need surgery and could land on injured reserve, and while Lloyd could have a chance at returning to action Week 10, the Packers likely came away encouraged enough by Johnson's showing in Foxborough to give him another turn as their lead option on the ground. Johnson isn't likely to earn much passing-down work, however, as Lloyd, Pierre Strong and Chris Brooks (ankle) -- who could return from IR this week -- are all more capable options in that phase.