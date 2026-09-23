Johnson compiled eight carries for 32 yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win versus the Jets.

Johnson appeared in 16 of the Packers' 59 offensive snaps against the Jets, ending behind Chris Brooks (27) and tying with starter MarShawn Lloyd (16). However, none of them could get anything going, with all three players combining for 63 yards off 18 attempts. Johnson had plenty of hype entering his rookie season with the Steelers in 2025, though he wasn't very involved. With Josh Jacobs (personal) on the Commissioner's Exempt List, there will be snaps up for grabs. While that could mean more involvement from Johnson moving ahead, it seems as if head coach Matt LaFleur will continue to have all three players split carries, which isn't good news for fantasy managers, especially those looking to fill the void left by Jacobs' absence.