Musgrave was not targeted in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Musgrave was a trendy waiver-wire pick-up after starting tight end Tucker Kraft injured his knee Thursday, but Kraft wound up filling his usual role in Week 3 and the former did not make a mark in the box score. Musgrave is not even locked in as the No. 2 tight end -- John FitzPatrick scored Sunday and has played roughly the same number of snaps as Musgrave through three weeks -- so those that still have Musgrave on their fantasy rosters can look for another option.