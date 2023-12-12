Heath was targeted twice and caught one pass for six yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Giants.

Heath nearly notched his first touchdown on the penultimate play the Packers ran in Monday's contest, and he wound up reaching the end zone for the first time as a professional just one play later. Heath did not do a lot in Monday's game, but he did play his most snaps in a game since Week 1, and he could play an expanded role again in Week 15 with at least a couple of his fellow wideouts injured.