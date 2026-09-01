Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that Parsons (knee) could return from the PUP list when first eligible in Week 5, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports. "We have a pretty good idea once we get out of that four-game window we're going to be pretty close," Gutekunst said.

Though he'll miss time to begin the season, Parsons is progressing as expected in his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee, which he sustained Dec. 14. Parsons had previously told Wood that the Packers' Week 6 game against the Cowboys was a "very realistic" target for his return to the field, and Gutekunst's comments suggest that the door is open for the star edge rusher to play as soon as Week 5 against the Bears. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Gutekunst added that Parsons could be a candidate to resume practicing as soon as Week 2, when the Packers would first be able to open up his 21-day evaluation window.