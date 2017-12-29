Packers' Michael Clark: Likely to start
Clark figures to handle a significant role with Jordy Nelson (shoulder) and Davante Adams (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
A 6-foot-6 undrafted rookie, Clark spent most of the season on the practice squad and was called up to the active roster Dec. 1. He unexpectedly drew nine targets in last week's 16-0 loss to the Vikings, finishing with three catches for 36 yards in an ugly Brett Hundley start. The Green Bay passing game gets a more manageable matchup this week, with Clark and Geronimo Allison (illness) likely flanking slot man Randall Cobb in three-wide formations. None of the trio is a sure thing for target volume or production, as Adams is the only Green Bay pass-catcher who's shown any ability to put up decent stats with Hundley under center.
