The Packers activated Niemann (pectoral) from injured reserve Wednesday.

Niemann was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's practice. The linebacker's practice consistency is a good sign for his chances of suiting up for Saturday night's wild-card clash with the Bears. The special-teamer would be set to take on a similar role to what he did during the start of the 2025 campaign, which is 50 percent or more of special-teams snaps while operating as a reserve linebacker for the defense.