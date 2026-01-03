Niemann (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Niemann was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a limited practice participant during Week 18 prep. However, the fifth-year pro has not progressed enough in his recovery to return from a pectoral injury that caused him to land on IR in early November. Niemann could be activated from IR ahead of the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.