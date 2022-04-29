The Packers exercised Gary's fifth-year option for 2023 on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
With Za'Darius Smith sidelined for the majority of the year due to a back issue, Gary took on a bigger role and shined during the 2021 campaign, notching 47 tackles (27 solo), 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 appearances. With Smith in Minnesota now, Gary is poised to lead Green Bay's pash rush during the 2022 season and beyond. Per Fowler, Gary's 2023 salary will be between $10.9 million and $11.7 million, depending on playing time.