Moore caught one of two targets for minus-two yards while also adding 52 kickoff-return yards and 19 yards as a punt returner during Sunday's 17-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Moore was unable to build off his seven targets from Week 3, garnering his fewest targets since Week 1 in the team's marginal victory versus Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old doesn't carry much upside as a fantasy asset, and he figures to operate as a distant No. 3 option at wide receiver behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden moving forward.