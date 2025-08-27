Packers' Xavier McKinney: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney (calf) participated in practice Wednesday, Bill Huber of SI.comreports.
McKinney has been sidelined for nearly three weeks, though it was always anticipated that he would be healthy for Week 1. That appears to be the case, as he still has plenty of time to ramp up prior to Green Bay taking on Detroit.
