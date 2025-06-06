Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Calf has healed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (calf) is participating in OTAs.
Robinson has recovered from the calf injury he suffered in Carolina's final game of the 2024 season. He projects to play in a rotational role along the defensive line after posting career highs with 5.5 sacks among his 80 tackles last season.
