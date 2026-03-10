Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Released by Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers released Robinson on Tuesday.
Robinson had one year remaining on his contract, but his diminished production in 2025 is likely the reason he will be released early. The 30-year-old defensive tackle will now be able to seek a new contract once free agency starts Wednesday. Robinson is a durable, time-tested veteran who could strengthen the depth of many teams' interior defensive units.
